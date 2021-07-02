  1. Home
‘Brahmastra’ star Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside producer Karan Johar’s office; Check out his suave PICS

Ranbir Kapoor has worked in several Dharma productions films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and the upcoming Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen gracing the silver screen in and as Sanju in 2018. The film was a tremendous blockbuster and became his highest grosser so far. In a long lineup of films, one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most awaited films is the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The mega venture also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy amongst others in leading parts. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Brahmastra has been on the floor for a little over 2 years now though the first part of the trilogy does not have an official release date yet. 

Ranbir Kapoor was recently clicked by the shutterbugs outside Dharma Productions office. The ‘Wake Up Sid’ star chose to keep his look casual and wore a black face mask to follow COVID 19 protocols. Earlier in the year, Ranbir has been diagnosed with COVID 19. He fashioned his look with simple blue jeans, a white printed t-shirt, and completed the look by wearing white sneakers. Ranbir has a vast collection of sneakers. Superstar posed for the photographers right outside the steps of the office. He chose to keep a simple hairstyle to go with the overall look. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures.

On the work front, Ranbir has a lot of big films lined up as he will be collaborating with some directors for the first time. Ranbir is starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan directorial. The director is known for films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Ranbir has also signed a film with ‘Kabir Singh’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled ‘Animal’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and Anil Kapoor amongst others in leading parts.

