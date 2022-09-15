Brahmastra success: Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath Temple to express gratitude

Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure film which hit the theatres on September 9, Friday, has earned blockbuster status at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, which is a passion project of director Ayan Mukerji, is witnessing a massive audience rush despite receiving mixed reviews. When it completed the first week of release, Brahmastra has already emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases from Bollywood. The movie finally put an end to the low phase that Hindi cinema was going through for the past few months.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat today, to express gratitude for the massive success of Brahmastra. The exciting update was shared by the filmmaker with an Instagram post. Ayan took to his official handle and shared a picture with Ranbir from Somnath Temple, and wrote: “Somnath Temple 🕉॥ श्री सोमेश्वराय ज्योतिर्लिड़ाय महारुद्राय नमः ॥ My Third Jyotirling Visit this year Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here! #gratitude ”