Brahmastra success: Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath Temple to express gratitude
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath temple following Brahmastra’s success.
Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure film which hit the theatres on September 9, Friday, has earned blockbuster status at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, which is a passion project of director Ayan Mukerji, is witnessing a massive audience rush despite receiving mixed reviews. When it completed the first week of release, Brahmastra has already emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases from Bollywood. The movie finally put an end to the low phase that Hindi cinema was going through for the past few months.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat today, to express gratitude for the massive success of Brahmastra. The exciting update was shared by the filmmaker with an Instagram post. Ayan took to his official handle and shared a picture with Ranbir from Somnath Temple, and wrote: “Somnath Temple 🕉॥ श्री सोमेश्वराय ज्योतिर्लिड़ाय महारुद्राय नमः ॥ My Third Jyotirling Visit this year Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here! #gratitude”
Check out Ayan Mukerji’s post here:
Coming to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been receiving great response for its core idea, the sheer vision of director Ayan Mukerji, exceptional VFX, and some of the performances. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s character which is almost like an extension of his previous roles, Alia Bhatt’s role as Shiva’s love interest Isha, and amateur dialogues didn’t go well with the audiences. But, Shah Rukh Khan, who made a cameo appearance as a ‘scientist’, has been receiving immense love from film fanatics.
The second installment of the franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is slated to hit the theatres on December 2025. According to director Ayan Mukerji, the second installment is going to be bigger and better than the first part. The filmmaker has also hinted that he is planning to expand this universe further, and a spin-off featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the lead role is on cards.
ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji responds to Boycott Brahmastra trend; says ‘We want them to give us a chance’