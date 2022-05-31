Brahmastra Teaser: Netizens love Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor starrer; Laud Mouni Roy as the antagonist

The much-anticipated teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has been finally unveiled today. The short video gives a glimpse of the entire cast including Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film's trailer will be launched on June 15 and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. While it is yet to be known what Big B and Nagarjuna bring to the screen, based on the teaser, Mouni will be essaying the role of an antagonist.

The teaser was shared by Alia on her social media handle, and sharing it, she captioned it: "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH." Meanwhile, the video shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, caught up in a furious storm. Now, as the teaser of Brahmastra has finally been unveiled it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. A user on Twitter wrote: "#Brahmastra is the most exciting & innovative venture of #Bollywood in YEARS!!" While another user wrote: "THIS IS CINEMA .THIS IS PEAK CINEMA. THIS IS REPLY OF BOLLYWOOD. #BrahmastraRanbir × Ayan × Alia × Amitabh × Nagarjuna & One and only SRK."

Check out the Brahmastra teaser:

Take a look at the Twitter reactions to the Brahmastra teaser:

Earlier today, Ranbir and Ayan jetted off to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. They are currently promoting the film along with SS Rajamouli who is presenting Brahmastra in the South.

Meanwhile, the first song titled Kesariya sung by Arijit Singh was unveiled by the director Ayan as a special gift to Ranbir and Alia a day prior to their wedding. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who got married in Mumbai on April 14, 2022, will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

