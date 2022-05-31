Brahmastra Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer looks grand & intriguing; Meet the entire film cast
The trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will be releasing on June 15 this year.
Brahmastra teaser introduces the entire cast
The 32 second teaser gave an intriguing glimpse of the entire cast of Brahmastra which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry was on point and the Rockstar actor looked determined to save the world. On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie looked fierce and promising. To note, Brahmastra will not just mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration but it will also have the power couple sharing the screen with Big B, Mouni and Nagarjuna. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours”.
Brahmastra trailer date announced
Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently in Vizag for an event for Brahmastra with SS Rajamouli wherein they have unveiled the trailer release date of the fantasy drama. To note, the Brahmastra trailer will be releasing on June 15 while the movie will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.
Brahamastra’s first song received immense love
Earlier, ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the team of Brahmastra had unveiled the teaser of the first song from this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Titled as Kesariya, the song, which was sung by Arijit Singh, went on to become an instant hit among the audience as it gave a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia’s onscreen chemistry for the first time. To note, Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
