Brahmastra Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer looks grand & intriguing; Meet the entire film cast

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ’s fans have been over the moon for a while. After all the much in love couple had tied the knot on April 14 and the pics from their dreamlike wedding were a treat for the fans. Besides, fans are looking forward to watching Alia and Ranbir sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Interestingly, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the movie today as they introduced the entire cast of the fantasy drama.

Brahmastra teaser introduces the entire cast

The 32 second teaser gave an intriguing glimpse of the entire cast of Brahmastra which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry was on point and the Rockstar actor looked determined to save the world. On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie looked fierce and promising. To note, Brahmastra will not just mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration but it will also have the power couple sharing the screen with Big B, Mouni and Nagarjuna. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours”.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post for Brahmastra teaser here:

Brahmastra trailer date announced

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently in Vizag for an event for Brahmastra with SS Rajamouli wherein they have unveiled the trailer release date of the fantasy drama. To note, the Brahmastra trailer will be releasing on June 15 while the movie will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

Brahamastra’s first song received immense love

Earlier, ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the team of Brahmastra had unveiled the teaser of the first song from this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Titled as Kesariya, the song, which was sung by Arijit Singh, went on to become an instant hit among the audience as it gave a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia’s onscreen chemistry for the first time. To note, Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

