Brahmastra to premier at THIS time on Nov 5: Here's where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film on OTT

Ranbir Kapoo r and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra is set to release on OTT platforms on November 4 i.e. tomorrow. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The movie was released in theatres on September 9 this year. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in the film which was a surprise for his fans. To note, the action-adventure superhero film is heavily inspired by Indian history and mythology.

Ahead of the action-adventure fantasy film's digital release, Disney+ Hotstar shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the star’s demanding preparation which required him to change his movement habits. From juggling to practicing controlled air movements, the star is seen doing it all. The never-before-seen video presents a glimpse of the mammoth preparation and process that went into making the masterpiece that the Indian audiences fell in love with in 2022.

Ayan Mukerji on Shiva:

Discussing his vision for the film in an exclusive BTS video, director Ayan Mukerji says, “Every moment where Shiva physically, emotionally and spiritually connects with his powers of fire, had to be crafted very carefully. So that every time he used these powers, they would feel graphed and real. There was no context or reference - it all had to be imagined, and then created. That is why we met Ido and eventually collaborated with him to help Ranbir and me, create the movement you now see on screen”.

Sequel:

In the first part, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Shiva and Alia Bhatt played the role of his lady love, Isha. And the second part will reportedly revolve around Shiva’s parents Dev and Amrita’s story.