Brahmastra Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor & other B-Town stars laud Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

The much-anticipated trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released on Wednesday. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The fantasy adventure film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. It is one of the most expensive and ambitious films ever made in Bollywood.

The three-minute trailer packs a lot of visually-stunning moments, and heavy impressive VFX scenes. The trailer begins with a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan, who introduces us to the story of Brahmastra. It focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a young man who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia). Soon after the trailer was released, many Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other stars took to their social media and hailed the trailer.

Anushka Sharma shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote: "This looks promising and exciting. Kudos team #Brahmastra." Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "This is huge. A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we've never seen before." Ananya Panday added: "Mega Mega Mega!!!! this is out of the world." Dia Mirza also reacted to Ranbir and Alia's trailer and wrote: "Goosebumps. Ab Khel Shuru!!! Can't wait for September 9 2022."

Check out Bollywood celebs' reaction to Brahmastra trailer:

The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all the four languages.

