Brahmastra Trailer Launch Live: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s video message; Ayan Mukerji keeps fingers crossed

After a long wait, the trailer of the much-awaited movie Brahmastra is about to release today. Check out all the updates from the trailer launch of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer in this entertainment live.&nb

After a long wait, the trailer of the much-awaited movie Brahmastra is about to release today. Check out all the updates from the trailer launch of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer in this entertainment live.