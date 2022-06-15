Brahmastra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt will take you into the ‘astraverse’ you haven't seen before

Today is a big day for Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, the entire Brahmastra team and their fans as the trailer of this much-awaited film is finally going to release. Every fan is waiting with bated breaths to experience the world that has been promised by the entire team. It was only yesterday that Alia and Ranbir dropped a special video message for their fans to stay tuned for the trailer and now it is finally out. We bet it is going to blow everyone out of their minds after watching it.