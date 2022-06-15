Brahmastra Trailer reactions: Twitterati blown away by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B, say 'worth the hype'

The trailer of the much-awaited film Brahmastra was released today in the morning and since fans have been going gaga over it. As expected, the trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has left everyone spell-bound and speechless. Be it the chemistry of the lead pair, the music or the VFX, everything has been grabbing all the eyeballs and social media is filled with tweets talking about the trailer. Well, we bring to you a twitter review of Brahmastra’s trailer.

After watching the trailer of Brahmastra, fans cannot stop praising the team. One of the fan tweeted, “What an amazing trailer!! Those Visuals though! Never before on this scale! on Indian Screen.” Another fan tweeted, “No you are not dreaming it's from Indian cinema.” A third fan tweeted, “The best thing about the trailer is its VFX which is looking excellent. They didnt even reveal much, wait for the movie to witness more spectacles . On the whole, #BrahmastraTrailer will generate tremendous hype amoung audience and shall take BLOCKBUSTER.”

Check out fan tweets:

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra trailer gives Damarukam vibe; Twitterati compare Ranbir Kapoor starrer with Nagarjuna's Telugu film