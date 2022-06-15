Brahmastra Trailer: Is that Shah Rukh Khan stealing the show as Vayu? Fans think so

As promised Brahmastra’s trailer was released today and as expected it has blown the minds of everyone. Ayan Mukerji has taken all his fans into a world of astraverse that we have never seen before. Well, be it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in the trailer or the engaging VFX, everything has grabbed all the attention. But the one thing that fans are very excited about is the presence of Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Reportedly, SRK has a cameo in the film and it looks like netizens have spotted the star in the trailer.

Although, you do not get to see Shah Rukh Khan’s face in the trailer, but with the body language and appearance, netizens have concluded that they did spot SRK in the Brahmastra trailer. In fact, many fans have taken to their Twitter handle to share screenshots of the scene where they spotted King Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation, but till then you check out the tweets of the fans and tell us if you could spot SRK in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer’s trailer?

The Brahmastra trailer is creating a lot of hype not only amongst the fans but also amongst the actors in the industry. From Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, all of them have taken to their social media handles and heaped praises for the trailer.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's chemistry to Music: 5 things you can expect from Brahmastra trailer