Brahmāstra turns 1: Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN BTS moments with Ranbir Kapoor from sets of Ayan Mukerji’s movie

Back on this day (September 9) last year, director Ayan Mukerji joined hands with Karan Johar and came up with the first part of the planned trilogy, Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva. The movie starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan along with Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan had an impressive box office business. As the film turned one today, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video revealing what all happened behind the scenes while making the hit film.

Alia Bhatt shares unseen moments with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmāstra

Since cinephiles were about to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor paired together in a film for the first time after their wedding on April 14, the anticipation and excitement were all around. Now, with this unseen video, Alia relived those happy memories. The video opens with the director-producer Ayan Mukerji giving a live demo of a scene from the film to Alia while Ranbir enjoys their performance. Then there's a picture from Ranbir and Alia’s first look. This was followed by a pic from the couple’s first prep trip to Tel Aviv, Israel.

There were multiple funny moments in the video like Alia and Ranbir mocking Ayan on the plane to the director sneaking in a power nap during the shoot. She also shared a picture of herself with Ranbir and Ayan from their first schedule wrap. Along with their video of having fun inside a car, the National Award-winning actress added a picture of herself from Varanasi in the visual and another with Ranbir sitting outside a temple.

A fun picture of Ranbir Kapoor, wrapped in towels, also made it to the video. Alia captioned it, “Someone just hated the rain sequence.” There were many cute visuals of the mush couple having a gala time while shooting for the first instalment of the superhero trilogy.

Sharing the lengthy video, Alia wrote, “A piece of our hearts. Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light always.” (sic)

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After the success of her films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone, the mommy dearest is taking some time off. However, the father of Raha, Ranbir is filming for his upcoming action thriller film Animal which is scheduled to be released on December 1, this year.

