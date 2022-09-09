Brahmastra Twitter Review: Fans say Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film 'created landmark moments in Indian cinema'

Ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated films Brahmastra, the makers of the movie organised a special screening on Thursday. The special screening was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Others who attended the event included Shanaya Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others. After the screening, fans rushed to social media to give their verdict. They even said that the Ayan Mukerji's film has 'created landmark moments in Indian cinema'.

A fan tweeted, "The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS.The plot engages you right from the get go to surprising climax". Another user wrote, "Good...#RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt Were Good With A Terrific Chemistry...Supporting Cast were apt & terrific...BGM...Cinematography & VFX Works...Story is Decent & Screenplay Is Racy". Some also called it a 'must-watch'. Similar tweets flooded social media.

Read some of the tweets here: