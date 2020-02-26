Brahmastra UNSEEN pics: Amitabh Bachchan & Ayan Mukerji snapped rehearsing as they shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

We did a little bit of digging ourselves and came across some unseen photos of Amitabh and director Ayan Mukerji from the same set. Thanks to fan clubs, we got to see Big B and Ayan in an intense discussion and rehearsing on set.

Amitabh Bachchan treated millions of his followers on Twitter to some never before seen photos from the sets of Brahmastra on Tuesday night. The pictures did not just give a sneak peek into his character but also a glimpse of who sat next to Big B. Against the backdrop of a rustic setting, the duo looked completely pre-occupied with their rehearsals. While sharing the four brand new photos, Amitabh captioned them, "work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites I need 4 of those (chair emoji) to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!"

Take a look at the unseen photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji from the sets of Brahmastra:

seemed to be missing from this schedule. Apart from her, Brahmastra also stars south superstar Nagarjuna and . The movie was supposed to release last Christmas but has since been delayed due to production issues. It is now slated to be released on December 4, 2020. Do you think Brahmastra will be a box office winner? Let us know in the comments below.

