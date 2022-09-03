Brahmastra to Vikram Vedha: List of movies and series to release in September 2022

We are already in the second half of 2022 and several films, web series and characters have blown us away. And, the month of September seems to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series lined up to hit the screens. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer magnum opus Brahmastra to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, movie buffs will have a ball in September. In case you are wondering what to watch, here’s a lits of all the movies and web series that are releasing in August 2022. Have a look:

Movies and series releasing in September 2022:

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer magnum opus is one of the much-hyped movies of 2022. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Date of Release: September 9

Releasing Platform: Theaters

Vikram Vedha

The official Hindi adaptation of Tamil film with the same name stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated film has been grabbing headlines ever since the first looks of the actors were revealed a couple of months ago.

Date of Release: September 30

Releasing Platform: Theaters

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Directed by Mani Ratnam and starring an ensemble cast that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others, the first part of this magnum opus chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the Chola Empire.

Date of Release: September 30

Releasing Platform: Theaters

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist

Directed by R.Balki, the film is a romantic thriller starring Dulqueer Salman, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt. It is said to be a homage to the 1959 Guru Dutt release, Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Date of Release: September 30

Releasing Platform: Theaters

Cuttputlli

The Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta starrer crime thriller has already been getting its audiences on the edge of their seats.

Date of Release: September 2

Releasing Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Jamtara Season 2

The show based on cyber scams is back with its second innings after the successful portrayal of the first season. The show, which navigated the lives of Jamtara natives, will see the characters fighting back and establishing their presence on this ensemble series.

Date of Release: September 23

Releasing Platform: Netflix

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

Starring Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer, the series questions Indian society’s blind faith and superstitions.

Date of Release: September 16

Releasing Platform: Disney+Hotstar

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor impresses one and all as he talks about his film in Telugu; WATCH VIDEO