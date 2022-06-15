Brahmastra: When Ranbir Kapoor hoped to make a ‘great cinematic couple’ with Alia Bhatt in the film

Brahamastra’s trailer will finally be out in a few hours. Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been one of the most awaited and anticipated films in recent years. While the shooting of the film kickstarted five years back in 2017, it encountered many hiccups along the way. However, it’s time for Ralia fans to rejoice as the trailer of Brahmastra will finally be out today, on the 15th of June. While we wait for it to drop, now is the perfect time for a mushy throwback on the lovebirds and Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love.

Ranbir Kapoor hopes to make a ‘great cinematic couple’ with Alia Bhatt

Did you know, that back in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor adorably confessed that he hoped to make a ‘great cinematic couple’ with ladylove Alia Bhatt. Yes, you read that right! In 2018, while talking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir addressed the dating rumours with Alia and admitted that he was in a “happy, positive, and beautiful phase in life”. He also articulated his thoughts on working with her in Brahmastra, as he said, “I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her."

It should be noted that this will be the first time when the husband-and-wife duo will be sharing the silver screen in a film.

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Alia too opened up about working with her then boyfriend, now husband, Ranbir. “I have always loved Ranbir as an actor – he’s just so fabulous on screen, he’s powerful yet so honest and complete. I’m feeling that even while we work together. It’s so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work. His work ethics are commendable and I’m still learning from him. I’ll continue learning from him,” said the 29-year-old.

Earlier yesterday, both Ranbir and Alia took to social media to share the trailer announcement with their millions of fans and followers. While Alia said that she has not been sleeping well for a week due to the excitement, Ranbir said that he is dying to know how the audience would react to the trailer.

Brahmastra hits theatres on the 9th of September.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Brahmastra trailer launch, 10 things you must know about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer