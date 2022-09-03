Brahmastra: Why was Ayan Mukerji not part of the pre-release presser? SS Rajamouli clarifies

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most promising directors of Bollywood. He began his career with Wake Up Sid with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen in titular roles. His next film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was a resounding blockbuster and took Ayan Mukerji to the big league. While shooting for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on the snow mountains, the idea of Brahmastra took birth. Ayan worked on Brahmastra for almost a decade and that's only for the first part. The film finally sees a release next week and we can barely wait to see what the film is all about. A pre-release presser was conducted in Hyderabad and was graced by noted dignitaries like SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR apart from the cast of Brahmastra.

SS Rajamouli is one of the greatest Indian filmmakers with an impeccable success ratio. The director's last release RRR infact is on contention to be India's official entry to the Oscars. The filmmaker is going to present Brahmastra in the southern states of India. Ayan Mukerji was not a part of the pre-release presser that happened in Hyderabad and SS Rajamouli clarified why the director was absent on such a key promotional day of the film. The Baahubali director said, "Ayan couldn't come to this event because there is some work left on the film. I could see myself in him. I asked him to stay back and finish the film, and we are taking care of the film. He couldn't come here, but his heart is definitely here." This statement by Rajamouli only proves how passionate Ayan is towards the project and how grateful he is to be representing this film and lending his face value down south. The film is a passion project and is touted as the most expensive Indian film. The film releases on 8000 screens globally, which the highest for an Indian film.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on 9th September, although preview screenings will start from Thursday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates related to Brahmastra.

