Brahmastra's Kesariya: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love song is pure auditory bliss with Arijit's velvet voice

Ever since the makers of Brahmastra dropped the 45-second long teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya, fans have been awaiting the release of the song. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni and is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically in 5 Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9.

Now, finally, the song has been unveiled today. Kesariya features the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh that keeps fans hooked on the track and has picturesque scenes of Ranbir and Alia walking on the streets of Varanasi. The duo can also be romancing on the Ganga ghats. The song has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been crooned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, on the wedding day of Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji released the teaser of Kesariya which turned into rage within hours.

Check out Brahmastra song Kesariya:

Sharing the video, Alia captioned it: "Our sound of love, is now yours. Kesariya out now!" Along with Hindi, the track has also been launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam! Before the release of the song, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan went live on Instagram and shared anecdotes from their film. They also shared that the film will be released in two parts. Meanwhile, this film marks Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen collaboration together and fans are looking forward to witnessing their chemistry on screen.

