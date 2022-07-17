Brahmastra's Kesariya Twitter Review: Fans love Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, call song 'pure magic'

Ever since Ayaan Mukerji released the teaser of Kesariya a couple of months ago, fans have been stuck with it and waiting with bated breaths for the entire song to release. Today as promised, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayaan came together to present the love song of Brahmastra to the fans. The excitement levels of the fans have reached another level and now social media is filled with praises for Kesariya. Netizens are all hearts for this soulful track.

Twitter review of Kesariya

One of the fans wrote, ‘Kesariya song whole mood Arijit Singh magic once again #Kesariya’. Another fan wrote, ‘#Kesariya is the most melodious song I heard for a looonnggg time.. @arijitsingh man you r a GENIUS & a GEM .. what a voice. Every new song brings new energy to the environment..Pure Magic.. #RanbirAlia chemistry is a delight to watch.’ A third fan wrote, ‘Undoubtedly SONG OF THE YEAR Arjit voice literally give rise to heaven Damn proud how he never fails to impress us with his amazing voice Soulful voice of arjit asthetic visual of Varanasi feels like absolute treat to eyes and ears.’

Check out the tweets:

Brahmastra

Talking about Brahmastra, the trailer of the film came out last month and it left fans in complete awe of Ranbir and Alia's film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the Brahmastra trailer gave fans a glimpse into Ayan's Astraverse where Ranbir's character Shiva has the power to reign fire. He goes head to head against Mouni, who is out to get the Brahmastra. In his fight against her, Big B and Nagarjuna are seen helping him. While the trailer certainly was just a glimpse of what Ayan's vision is, fans certainly are looking forward to the release of the film on September 9 in multiple languages.

