Brahmastra's song Rasiya Reprise includes a deleted scene featuring Alia Bhatt; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra is a super duper hit at the box office and has wiped away the hesitation of cinema lovers to watch the film at the theatres amidst the ongoing prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has minted over Rs 400 crores at the global level. The music of the film continues to trend on Google even after a month since the film hit the theatres. As the film continues to roar under success, the makers of the film are making concrete efforts to treat the fans of the film. On Friday, the makers dropped the reprise version of Brahmastra's popular song Rasiya. While fans are left mesmerized by popular playback singer Arijit Singh’s voice, many were amused witnessing a ‘deleted scene’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, the original song Rasiya was sung by popular singers Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the new version of the song. In the deleted scene, we can see the Raazi actress wearing an orange-colored outfit with heavy earrings and posing in a scenic beauty in the background. Ranbir, moments later, was seen coming out of a Durga puja pandal.