Brahmastra's song Rasiya Reprise includes a deleted scene featuring Alia Bhatt; WATCH
The latest track of the film Brahmastra featured a deleted scene of the film wherein we can spot Alia Bhatt in it. Have a look!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra is a super duper hit at the box office and has wiped away the hesitation of cinema lovers to watch the film at the theatres amidst the ongoing prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has minted over Rs 400 crores at the global level. The music of the film continues to trend on Google even after a month since the film hit the theatres.
As the film continues to roar under success, the makers of the film are making concrete efforts to treat the fans of the film. On Friday, the makers dropped the reprise version of Brahmastra's popular song Rasiya. While fans are left mesmerized by popular playback singer Arijit Singh’s voice, many were amused witnessing a ‘deleted scene’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, the original song Rasiya was sung by popular singers Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi.
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the new version of the song.
In the deleted scene, we can see the Raazi actress wearing an orange-colored outfit with heavy earrings and posing in a scenic beauty in the background. Ranbir, moments later, was seen coming out of a Durga puja pandal.
On September 28 this year, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar opened up about their working equation during the making of the film. At the FICCI Frames Fast Track event held in Mumbai, the producer of Brahmastra Johar was asked whether there was any creative disagreement between him and director Ayan Mukerji.
He replied by saying, “To be honest, not at all. This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement.”
Soon after this comment by KJO, Ayan highlighted how Karan did not like the initial version of Kesariya and how it was re-shot later on. They both were seen having fun on stage during the conversation. However, nobody threw serious charges at each other with regard to the making of the film.
For the unversed, Brahmastra hit the theatres across the country on September 9. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the film also features popular actors namely Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy in crucial roles.
