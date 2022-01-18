Brave of Priyanka Chopra to finally accept lack of diversity in Mary Kom: Actress Lin Laishram.

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines when in an interview she acknowledged that there was a lack of diversity casting in her super hit film Mary Kom. The actress pointed out that someone from the northeast should have played Mary Kom in the biopic. Speaking to the publication, Priyanka had said, "I look nothing like her."

Now, Axone actress Lin Laishram has commented on Priyanka's statement and called it 'gracious' step in acknowledging the lack of diversity in the Omung Kumar film. Speaking to IANS, Lin Laishram said, "It's really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded."

Lin further added, "With OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I'm very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way."

During the interview, Priyanka elaborated on starring in Mary Kom and said, "The part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast. But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it'."

The actress was most recently seen in Matrix 4. She will begin filming her Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa this year with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

