BREAKING: Aamir Khan announces next film titled Sitare Zameen Par; spills interesting deets

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film is titled Sitare Zameen Par. Now, in a recent conversation with a media portal, the actor shared some details about his upcoming film.

Aamir Khan spills interesting deets about upcoming Sitare Zameen Par

During a conversation with a media portal, Aamir Khan said, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitare Zameen Par'. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is 'Sitare Zameen Par' because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare zameen par, In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. Its opposite."