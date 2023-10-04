BREAKING: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film for Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 8 before leaving for Singham Again shoot

The celebrated producer, director, show anchor, and actor Karan Johar is back with the 8th season of the popular reality show Koffee with Karan. KJo made the announcement today, October 4, and is expected to bring out the fun and no-filter side of the celebrities. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shot for Koffee with Karan season 8 before leaving for the shooting of one of the most anticipated films Singham Again. Read below to know the details.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shoot for Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 8 before leaving for Singham Again shoot

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the show of Karan Johar's brand new season of Koffee with Karan 8 as they shot for the show and we also got to know that they shot before leaving for Singham Again shoot.

A source revealed to us, “Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty wrapped up the first schedule of their highly anticipated film Singham Again and shot for Karan Johar’s talk show. The duo, who shares a close bond, shot the episode today at YRF studios in Mumbai. Both of them enjoyed a lot and had a fun time while shooting. They even spoke about their priceless friendship on the show. Speaking about the rapid fire, the audience should expect the unexpected from their episode.”

The source further also added that post shooting the episode today, Rohit and Ajay will fly to Hyderabad to shoot an important schedule of Singham Again.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit opened up about the script of the upcoming film.

He said, “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out really well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something."

He further added, “Like when I narrated it to Ranveer, he had goosebumps. The story gives you a high. I get excited about a film very rarely and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start the film.” The director went ahead to confirmed Ranveer Singh’s presence in Singham Again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty promises Singham Again is 10x Sooryavanshi; Ranveer Singh claps on Singham 4 narration