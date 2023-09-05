BREAKING: Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Rescue is now titled Mission Raniganj; Teaser to be out soon

Akshay Kumar, fresh off the success of OMG 2, has a busy schedule ahead with numerous projects in the pipeline. His next film co-starring Parineeti Chopra, a survival thriller reportedly inspired by the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 64 miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, was originally titled Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue. Now, the film has been rebranded as Mission Raniganj, and fans can look forward to the teaser's imminent release.

Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s film gets a new title: Mission Raniganj

The upcoming Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has undergone a title change. Previously known as The Great Indian Rescue, the film is now titled Mission Raniganj. Additionally, sources suggest that the teaser for the movie will be released soon.

Akshay is currently occupied with the filming of Sky Force in Lucknow, where he will also celebrate his 56th birthday on September 9, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, Parineeti is preparing for her impending wedding to Raghav Chadha, with reports indicating a September 25 wedding date. Both actors are anticipated to take a break from their busy schedules to commence promotions for their second collaboration following Kesari.

The upcoming film, Mission Raniganj, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. In addition to Akshay and Parineeti, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Gaurav Prateek, Anant Mahadevan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s work front

In addition to Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar has a busy schedule with numerous upcoming projects. He is set to star in Dinesh Vijan's aviation thriller Sky Force, alongside co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Akshay is poised to make a return to the Welcome franchise with the third installment, titled Welcome To The Jungle, reuniting with Raveena Tandon after a 20-year hiatus. The actor will also join forces with Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated for an Eid 2024 release. Additionally, Akshay is actively engaged in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and several other exciting ventures.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has already wrapped up filming for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Chamkila, in which she shares the screen with the talented Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to have a working birthday on the sets of Sky Force in Lucknow; details inside