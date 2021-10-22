BREAKING: Ananya Panday leaves NCB office with dad Chunky Panday after being grilled for 4 hours; Video

Ananya Panday has been in the limelight since yesterday ever since her name has emerged in the Aryan Khan drug case. The actress had been summoned to the NCB office yesterday and we could see her father Chunky Panday accompanying his daughter. Well, the actress was summoned by the NCB officials even today and after a long interrogation session, Ananya can be seen finally stepping out of the NCB office. Yet again papa Chunky was with her as the actress made her way towards her car. Reportedly the interrogation went on for almost 4 hours.

Ananya Panday was snapped sitting in her car this morning and leaving her residence amid a heavy media presence. The actress’ name seems to have been surfaced in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug-related WhatsApp chats. The NCB on Wednesday had revealed that it found a chat between Aryan and a debut actress but did not reveal the name of the actress. The NCB officials even submitted the chats in court and right after that, a raid was conducted at Ananya Panday’s residence. It was after that the actress was summoned for an interrogation session. Reportedly her phone and laptop have been seized by the NCB.

Apart from conducting a raid at Ananya Panday's home, a team of NCB officials also reached Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai's suburbs. However, there's no clarity on whether the team was allowed inside the superstar's residence. Visuals of the team leaving Mannat surfaced shortly after.

