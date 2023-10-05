BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan was never approached for Border 2; 'Its a baseless rumor,' confirms official source

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is riding high on success with back-to-back super successful projects with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the other hand, rumors were rife that the actor had also been approached for the sequel of the 1997 release, Border 2. However, Pinkvilla has recently learned the actor was never approached by the makers of cult classic, Border 2.

Kartik Aaryan was never approached for Border 2, reveals a source

Witnessing the record-breaking success of Gadar 2, there has been a lot of noise around the making of Border 2. In August, we were the first ones to inform you about Sunny Deol, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta planning the sequel of Border 2, with the actor in the initial stages of discussion. On the other hand, rumors were rife that Kartik Aaryan had also been approached for the cult series. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor was never approached for it. ''In response to the ongoing speculations, T-Series and Nidhi Dutta's sources have refuted the claims of approaching Kartik Aaryan for Border 2. These rumors are baseless and lack any factual basis. The film's supporters are urged to dismiss such misinformation and trust only authentic updates from official sources, shared by a source close to the development.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest addition to the war-drama series, Border 2

Notably, Pinkvilla on October 4, had exclusively informed you that Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest addition to JP Dutta’s ambitious project. He is yet in the advanced stages of discussion. Jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, Ayushmann will be seen playing the parallel lead alongside Sunny Deol. Makers are aiming to make it the biggest war film in India.

About Border 2

The cult war drama, Border 2 will be a sequel to the 1997 release Border. It is expected to have a huge ensemble cast of young actors alongside Sunny. While Ayushmann is already confirmed, the makers are still in talks with several other actors for other pivotal roles. The movie, being in the early stages of scripting, is scheduled to begin filming around mid-next year. JP Dutta and his team are deeply devoted to the preparations and plans to make it the biggest war drama ever to come out of Indian cinema.

