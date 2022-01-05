BREAKING: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam POSTPONED

Given the alarming rise in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, fans around the world have been worried about the postponement of the much-awaited Radhe Shyam. Now, it was confirmed in a recent tweet by Telugu 360 that Radhe Shyam has been officially postponed. In the wake of the Omicron variant’s exponential spread, numerous state governments in India have gradually initiated enacting restrictions on theatre seating and travel regulations. Taking that into account, many filmmakers have pushed back their film’s release dates.

The tweet, informing about the postponement of the movie read, “BREAKING :#RadheShyam is officially postponed. Communication sent to US theater chains today.” Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was scheduled to have its theatrical release on January 14 in theatres all over the world. Fans are super stoked to watch Prabhas again on the big screen. Following the release of Bahubali, Prabhas' fan base exploded, making him a pan-India superstar. When it comes to Prabhas, the actor's appeal has spread beyond the South. Moreover, he is currently one of India's highest-paid actors.

Check the tweet:

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was set to release around the same time as Radhe Shyam, has been delayed as well. Announcing the same, they tweeted, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie”.

