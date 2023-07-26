BREAKING: Rohit Shetty to shoot for Ajay Devgn led Singham Again in Mauritius from October

Singham is one of the biggest movie brands in the Indian Film Industry. Curated by Rohit Shetty and reprised by Ajay Devgn, this character centered around a brave police inspector has found a lot of love from audiences worldwide. It laid the foundation for one of the most celebrated intellectual properties from India - The Cop Universe. The Cop Universe consists of massive commercially successful films like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The next theatrical release of the universe is set to be Singham Again and the hype for the film is unprecedented with many new cast additions. The film's release will coincide with Independence Day 2024 and we have finally got a couple of big updates related to this cop-drama.

Rohit Shetty Recently Met Honourable Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth To Discuss About The Shoot Of His Film Singham Again In Mauritious

Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned in making Singham Again a big event film. He is planning to mount the film on such a massive scale that it makes the Cop Universe the biggest Indian IP by a margin. Over the last few months, there have been many big actors who have been signed for the film, the most recent addition being Tiger Shroff. The film will officially go on floors from October, 2023 and the first schedule of the film will take place in Mauritious. Rohit Shetty recently went to Mauritious and met the honourable Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. He discussed about the shoot plans of Singham Again in Mauritious. The duo had a fruitful conversation and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth showed keen interest in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Rohit Shetty And The Cop Universe

The Cop Universe has expanded over the years. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's characters Bajirao Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi have found a lot of love from the audiences and will again be seen together in Singham Again. Rohit Shetty expressed how excited he is for Singham Again and shared how happy he is with the way the script has shaped up, recently. He is currently working on the post production of his series Indian Police Force and actors from the series, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty shall be a part of the Independence Day 2024 release. Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff who make a debut in the Cop Universe with Singham Again will also be getting a film centered around them in the times to come.

How excited are you for Singham Again and other films and ventures of the Cop Universe?

