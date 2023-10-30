BREAKING: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again story board takes reference from Ramayana? Here's what we know

Singham Again featuring Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and others is set to release next year. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation of the film after the posters of the characters were unveiled. Now speaking about the story of Singham Again, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that it has taken references from Ramayana. Read below to know the details.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again storyboard takes reference from Ramayana

Shedding light on the story of one of the most anticipated films, Singham Again, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the film has taken references from Ramayana. Speaking about the character details, Ranveer Singh will be seen as Hanuman. On the other hand, the OG of Cop Universe, Ajay Devgn has shades of Lord Ram.

Now, we also wonder whether Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Sita, who is abducted by the Ravan in the story or not. We will get to know once the film is released.

Rohit Shetty on Singham Again script

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit once opened up about the script of the upcoming film.

He said, “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out really well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something."

He further added, “Like when I narrated it to Ranveer, he had goosebumps. The story gives you a high. I get excited about a film very rarely and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start the film.”

Meanwhile, Singham Again, the next addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is the third instalment in Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise. The film is set to release on August 15, 2024.

