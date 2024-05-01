BREAKING: Salman Khan house firing case accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in police custody

This article contains references to suicide.

Salman Khan’s house firing incident had shocked everyone. On April 14, around 4.55 AM, the Dabangg actor had woken up to four rounds of firing outside his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police who were on their toes eventually arrested the assailants. Last week, Special MCOCA judge A M Patil had remanded the accused Vicky Gupta (24), Sagar Pal (21), and Anuj Thapan (32) to police custody and sent Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) to judicial custody on medical grounds.

Salman Khan’s house firing incident accuse dies by suicide

ANI has reported that one of the accused Anuj Thapan had attempted suicide in the early hours of May 1st and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Upon arrival, the 32-year-old was declared dead. More details awaited.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

