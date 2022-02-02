BREAKING: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif get back for the final leg of Tiger 3 - Delhi schedule begins on Feb 14

Salman Khan will resume shooting for Tiger 3 this Saturday, February 5, at the Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai. This brief schedule in the city will be followed by the final big outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 in Delhi. According to reliable sources, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting in the National Capital from February 14, as the Omicron Wave is looking to subsides across the nation. Its a big outdoor schedule planned by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, wherein few of the most intense scenes of Tiger 3 will be shot at real locations of New Delhi.

“Here is all the accurate information that one needs to know about Tiger 3. Salman will roar as Tiger by resuming the last big schedule of the film from this Saturday at YRF and then the biggest on-screen pair in Indian cinema, Salman-Katrina will shoot the crucial Delhi schedule from Feb 14th onwards. YRF is going to maintain supremely strict covid protocols as they have been following since the pandemic started. Salman and Katrina will mostly be traveling to Delhi on 12th or 13th morning,” informs a well-placed trade source.

The source futher informs that the Covid protocols will be followed to the T and that aside, a huge security team too will be at the disposal.

“YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates. They have prepared themselves to a T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital. The duo are among the most popular stars of Hindi cinema, and all the efforts are being taken to have a strong security team in place to keep the shooting details under wraps,” the source further reveals. With the conclusion of Delhi schedule, it will be a film wrap by end of Feb. Interestingly, the film will be wrapped up almost an year after it went in floors, as the first shooting day of Tiger 3 was around March 10 last year.

Tiger 3 is touted to be the biggest action film of Hindi cinema with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. Its the third installment of Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be blockbusters at the box office. The film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. More details about the plot have been kept under wraps. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for other updates on Salman, Katrina and Tiger 3.

