Breaking up with Sara Ali Khan to losing all the Dharma projects: 5 times Kartik Aaryan made headlines

Kartik Aaryan has been all over the news ever since he has been replaced in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan, the actor has been one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. The actor, who became a household name with his debut with 2011 Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has come a long way in his career of a decade. While the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had his share of success in his journey, the actor has also made a lot of buzz over his personal and professional life. Be it his rumoured affairs, his social media posts or his movies, Kartik does ace the art of being in the headlines.

Interestingly, the actor has been all over the news lately courtesy of ’s upcoming production Dostana 2. It was reported that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, who was roped in to play the lead in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, is no longer a part of this much talked project. The news came as a shock to everyone and got the netizens brimming with an opinion. And while this news continues to create a massive buzz, we bring you 5 instances wherein Kartik had grabbed the headlines.

Kartik Aaryan not a part of Dostana 2, reportedly, due to professional reasons

According to media reports, Kartik has been replaced in the movie owing to professional reasons. It was reported that the actor was causing continuous delay to the project. “He committed to complete the film multiple times over the last few months but backed out at the last-minute citing one or the other reason. The sudden cancellation of shoot from his end resulted in date diary of everyone else from the cast of Dostana going haywire,” the source revealed. Later Dharma Productions released an official statement in the matter and chose to maintain a dignified silence about it and has stated that they will be recasting for Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s break up ahead of the release of Love Aaj Kal

Remember the time when Sara had made the news after she had admitted having a crush on Kartik? Well, the duo grabbed the headlines when they were roped in to play the lead in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. In fact, there were reports about their love affair while they were shooting for the movie and the media reports also suggested that they were going strong. However, things changed soon and the two called off their rumoured relationship and even went on to unfollow each other on Instagram

When Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor unfollowed each other on social media

Kartik and Janhvi became the talk of the town when they were roped in for the much awaited Dostana 2. And while fans were eagerly waiting for the movie, the two stars made the headlines when they went on to unfollow each other on Instagram early this year. Although they did follow each other later, their sudden actions did leave fans confused and made them wonder if they had a fallout of late.

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19

Kartik is known for his sense of humour be it on screen or of the screen. As the second wave of COVID 19 grabbed pace in India, several celebs were tested positive for the deadly virus. Amid this Kartik was also diagnosed with the deadly virus and had shared a photo of a plus sign on social media. He wrote, "Dua Karo, positive ho gaya."

Positive ho gaya

Dua karo pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

Kartik Aaryan’s lockdown video with his sister created controversy

Kartik was one of the celebs who were quite active on social media during the COVID 19 pandemic. He was often seen sharing videos with his sister which won a million of hearts. Amid this, one of his videos with his sister created a controversy after it was called out for promoting domestic violence. Things took an ugly turn after Sona Mohapatra also called him out following which he had deleted the video. Later, Kartik even expressed his views on the controversy and stated that things were just blown out of proportion. He had also clarified that he didn’t promote domestic violence and while he did realise he might have hurt some people’s sentiments, he deleted the video later.

