BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan confirms King with Sujoy Ghosh; says, 'I have been thinking about it since 6-7 years

Shah Rukh Khan kept the audience entertained last year with not one but three mass entertainers. Even though he has a lot on his plate, that hasn’t stopped him from working on his next project. As reported earlier, the megastar is set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in their next project titled King.

During a recent media interaction at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, SRK finally spoke about his upcoming action movie, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In a video that’s now going viral online, the actor officially announced, “The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who was awarded the Pardo alla Carriera award at the festival also mentioned that he has been thinking about it for the past couple of years. In another video, he opened up about how he chooses his movies. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said that last year he finished Jawan and Dunki.

Hinting at King, SRK divulged, “Now, there’s a certain kind of film I want to do, where, maybe it is more age-centric and I want to try something, for 6-7 years I have been thinking about it. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day and he says, ‘Sir, I have a subject.’”

He added that his film selection process is as simple as that. Whenever he has a desire to work on a specific genre, he just puts it out in the open. Then he meets a couple of people, some of whom have a subject. “I hear it, I spend time with them and then we just go ahead, make the film, and have lots of fun,” he stated adding that it has never been so straightforward than that.

For the unversed, King will mark Suhana’s debut on the big screen and is expected to go on floors in November this year. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a villainous character. Munjya actor Abhay Verma has also been roped in for a key role in the much-anticipated film.

