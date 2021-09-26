BREAKING: YRF announces release dates of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera

Yash Raj Films has finally announced the theatrical release dates of four of its marquee big screen movies--Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera. Their releases were awaited for a long time. The films were announced a long time back. , Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing worldwide on November 19, 2021. The film is a sequel of Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the lead roles. It will be directed by Varun V Sharma.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey will be releasing worldwide on February 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, the actor will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer’s first look poster was also released. In the photo, he is seen dressed in an orange, polka dot polo-neck T-shirt with a pair of faded grey jeans. The actor sports an old-school golden watch to complete his look. He is seen standing in front of a group of veil-covered women. It seems like he is protecting the women.

YRF’s Shamshera starring superstar is an adrenaline pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. The film will star Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranbir for the first time. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. It is directed by Karan Malhotra.

Another budget film Prithviraj will be releasing worldwide on Jan 21, 2022. It stars in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will be making her acting debut in this film. She will be seen as Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look: Sindhi boy Ranveer Singh turns Gujarati chokro for Divyang Thakkar directorial