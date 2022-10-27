Breathe Into the Shadows S2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan as J is back to complete his unfinished task; WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan is back with the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Now, a new trailer for the hit thriller was unveiled today and it also brings back the return of Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher. Naveen Kasturia has also joined the ensemble cast and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the web series. The eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek unveiled the trailer and wrote: "The game of shadows has just begun...#BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now." Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will begin premiering on November 9 on Amazon Prime Videos. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor plays a double role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal and J. In the trailer, he will be returning to complete the unfinished business of catching the remaining 6 victims. While Kabir ( Amit Sadh ) will be seen doing everything he can to find J. Reacting to the trailer, Neetu Kapoor commented: "Can’t wait." While Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan added: "Love."

About Breathe: Into the Shadows S2

Meanwhile, talking about the second season, at the trailer launch Bachchan said, “The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase."

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the work front, apart from Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek will star next in R Balki's Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. The Dhoom actor also has the Hindi remake of R. Parthiban's national award-winning Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. In the movie, he will be playing Parthiban's character in the remake.

Pinkvilla exclusively also reported that Abhishek will reunite with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh for Housefull 5.