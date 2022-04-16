Bride Alia Bhatt gets kiss from Ranbir Kapoor surrounded by bridesmaids at Mehendi, Shaheen hugs Samara; PICS

Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids' squad ensured she was not left alone at Mehendi with her romantic beau Ranbir Kapoor in a fun manner. The proof of it is a cute moment where, surrounded by all of Alia's best friends, Ranbir Kapoor kissed his bride Alia in an adorable photo. Alia's best friend shared the photo on social media and it went viral. Not just this, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a cute photo of Shaheen Bhatt showering love on Samara Sahni.

In a cute photo, Ranbir is seen planting a special kiss on his ladylove Alia's cheek as she smiles and poses with her girl squad. In another photo, the entire group of Alia's besties were seen sitting with her and posing for a picture perfect moment. Shaheen also was seen in the frame. The photo was shared by all the bridesmaids on social media. On the other hand, Riddhima shared a photo of Shaheen hugging her daughter Samara and called them 'dolls.'

Have a look at Ranbir and Alia's kissing moment:

Meanwhile, Alia shared how her Mehendi was full of love, light and happiness and dropped many inside photos from her ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir too was seen smothering her with love. He even surprised her with a dance performance at Mehendi function.

Reportedly, now Ranbir and Alia are set to host a get together for Industry friends tonight where their close friends, family members also will be present. The couple's Mehendi photos as well as Wedding photos are now going viral on social media and fans cannot control their excitement to see the newlyweds again when they step out tonight.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez in awe of the couple