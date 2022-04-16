Bride Alia Bhatt’s pics with Shaheen Bhatt from mehendi and wedding ceremony are all about sibling love

Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been one of the most talked about events in Bollywood. The actress has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for a long time and the couple had tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, the new bride has been treating fans with beautiful pics from the wedding festivities which are going viral on social media. Amid this, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning pic with her darling sister.

The pic was clicked on Alia’s D-Day, wherein the Bhatt sisters were sharing a love-filled moment as they held each other close and also held hands while posing for the camera. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress looked stunning in her cream coloured bridal outfit with golden embroidery. On the other hand, Shaheen was seen wearing a pink coloured outfit with golden embroidery for Alia’s D-Day. Shaheen captioned the image as, “Hi heartbeat”. Manish Malhotra shared a beautiful picture of Shaheen and Alia from the latter’s mehendi ceremony which was all about sister love. In the pic, Alia was seen hugging her sister as they posed for the camera.

Take a look at Alia and Shaheen’s pics:

For the uninitiated, Alia is quite close to Shaheen and the duo never miss out on a chance to spend time together. She even penned a note for Alia and Ranbir post their marriage and wrote, “Plot twist. My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much”.