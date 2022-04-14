Bride Alia Bhatt’s unique 'Kaleeras' featured hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8; PHOTO

Social media handles are buzzing with photographs of the newlywed couple in town-Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The lovebirds have satisfied their fans' curiosity by finally making their first public appearance as husband and wife. Not just that, even Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared some breathtaking pictures with fans. Their pictures have taken the internet by storm and details of their wedding outfits are just coming in. From Alia’s big diamond ring to her mangalsutra, everything is just dreamy. And now Pinkvilla has noticed that Alia’s kaleeras have a number 8 connection. For those unaware, 8 is Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number. Interestingly it also signifies ‘infinity’.

The newlyweds looked absolutely royal in their traditional beige and gold outfits. Along with a gratitude note, Alia Bhatt also shared some close-up pictures and we must say the details of their outfits have been well thought off. If you zoom in and take a look at Alia’s unique birds' trinkets kaleeras, they feature a number 8 charm which is close to Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Now, isn’t that so pretty?

Take a look:

The duo got married at their Vastu home today (April 14) in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family members. Ranlia fans from across the world and friends from the Bollywood industry are pouring in best wishes for the newly-wed couple. Meanwhile, the nayi dulhan has received a warm welcome from Ranbir’s family. Just a while back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

