Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt gets a special gift from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ahead of her wedding; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is all over the news these days. After all, she is all set to tie the knot with her main man Ranbir Kapoor this week. It is expected to be a grand wedding that will take place in Ranbir’s residence Vastu. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by Bollywood’s big shots. And as the wedding celebrations are going on in full swing, Alia has received a special gift from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

As per the recent update, Alia has received a special mirror from Dharma Productions. In the video, the staff members of Dharma Productions were seen delivering the mirror to Alia’s residence. The mirror was covered in a wooden box and the staff members made sure to maintain the privacy of the gift. For the uninitiated, Alia is quite close to Karan Johar and shares a great equation with the filmmaker and his entire family. In fact, Karan had launched Alia with his 2012 release Student of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, the media reports suggest that Karan will also be a part of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding celebrations. For the uninitiated, the couple will be taking the plunge on April 15 and the wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception on April 17 which will take place at Taj Mahal Palace. Reportedly, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc. will be attending the wedding reception.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day