Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt glows, makes a rare appearance ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; PICS

The countdown for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has begun. The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot in the coming weeks. The prep has already begun for their big day and if reports are to be believed then they will get hitched in RK home itself. Well, ahead of her special day, the Dear Zindagi actress was spotted in the city today. She was seated in her car and we wonder if she was out prepping for her wedding.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt seated in her car in the backseat. The actress could be seen wearing a white tee and had left her hair open. She also wore black sunglasses and had 2 members of her staff too seated in the car. Her face was glowing with whatever we could see and she had an intense look on her face.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to share a love poster of Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The poster indeed looked amazing and along with this the filmmaker also gave a sneak peek into the first song from the film that has already grabbed all the attention. Well, along with the poster the filmmaker also kinda hinted at the grand wedding by saying, “The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days!”

