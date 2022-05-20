Bride-to-be Kanika Kapoor slays as she grooves on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re at her Mehendi; WATCH

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about wedding, another celeb wedding from tinselville is now making the headlines. We are talking about renowned singer Kanika Kapoor who is tying the knot with her boyfriend Gautam in London. The wedding preparations have been going on for a long time and the festivities have begun with a bang. To note, Kanika had her Mehendi ceremony recently in presence of her loved ones and it was all about happy faces, fun, and creating memories. Interestingly, several videos and pics from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media which are a treat for the fans.

And now, we have got our hands on a new video from Kanika’s Mehendi ceremony wherein the bride-to-be was seen grooving at the function. In the video, Kanika was dressed in a pastel green coloured embroidered outfit and was shaking a leg on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s popular song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. She was a sight to behold and her bridal glow was unmissable. Besides, Kanika managed to make heads turn with her moves on the song and her panache was unmissable.

Check out Kanika Kapoor’s video from the Mehendi ceremony here:

Kanika had also shared some beautiful pics from the ceremony wherein she was seen wearing floral jewellery. In fact, one of the pics also had the groom getting on the knees for the bride and even shaking a leg together.

To note, Kanika Kapoor will be tying the knot today. To note, this happens to be her second marriage. She was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok and got divorced in 2012. Ever since then Kanika has been a single mother to her three kids Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. Kanika got her shot to fame with her song Jugni Ji with Dr. Zeus and ever since then, she has given several popular numbers including Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, etc.

