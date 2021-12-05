Bride to be Katrina Kaif obliges fan with selfie as she steps out ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, who is known for her stunning looks and impressive line of work, has been making headlines of late for her personal life. The diva is said to be dating Vicky Kaushal for a while now and while they are said to be going strong with their relationship, the lovebirds will be tying the knot soon. According to media reports, Vicky and Katrina will be taking the plunge in a destination wedding in Rajasthan. And while the preparations are going on in full swing, the bride to be was papped outside her house today.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Katrina looked stunning in her white coloured tank top which she had paired with neon track pants. She had completed her look with a high bun and glasses and made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in her car. While the car was surrounded by paps and fans, Katrina made sure to oblige fans with selfies by opening the door of her car. Needless to say, her humble gesture did win a million hearts.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pics and video:

As per media reports, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan and the ceremonies will begin from December 7. While the soon to wed couple is quite particular about their privacy, they have also decided on special themes for their pre-wedding ceremonies. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s sangeet, mehendi & marriage theme is all about bling & pastels; Report