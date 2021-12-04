Bride to be Katrina Kaif waves to paps, heads to workout ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PHOTOS

After Isabelle Kaif, bride to be Katrina Kaif was spotted heading out on Saturday morning. Katrina was seen leaving her house and heading to the gym to workout this morning. The soon-to-be bride seemed to be in a good mood as she greeted the paps warmly before leaving for the gym. Earlier, Isabelle Kaif was snapped leaving from home as she headed out in the city. She too greeted the paparazzi from a distance and left the house.

In the photos, we can see Katrina clad in a white tank top with matching black tights and sneakers. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and carrying a gym bag with her. Katrina tied up her hair in a ponytail and opted for a no-makeup look as she headed out. The actress greeted the paps and waved to them from a distance before getting in her car and leaving. At the gym too, the paps spotted her arriving and headed to workout ahead of the wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Take a look:

As the preps are in full swing, Vicky and Katrina are expected to head to Rajasthan on December 5. The couple will land in Jaipur and instead of the road route, they reportedly will take a chopper to the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara. The district administration at Sawai Madhopur also has made proper arrangements to maintain law & order during the wedding ceremonies that will take place between December 7 and December 9. Reportedly, 120 double vaccinated guests will be attending Vicky and Katrina's royal wedding in Rajasthan.

Also Read|PIC: Ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel arrives in India