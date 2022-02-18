Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar opts for a casual look ahead of her and Farhan Akhtar's sangeet; PICS

All set to marry Farhan Akhtar tomorrow, Shibani Dandekar was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. The soon-to-be bride seemed to be running an errand as she opted for a casual look ahead of her big day with Farhan tomorrow. The couple hosted a Mehendi ceremony last evening where several close friends were in attendance. Now, Shibani was seen making her way into the city for some work. The gorgeous star seemed to be in a cheerful mood ahead of her sangeet tonight.

In the photos, Shibani is seen clad in a black sweatshirt and shorts with black footwear. Her hair was left open and she opted to keep her mask up amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The star also maintained distance from the paparazzi and stopped to pose for them briefly before heading inside a building. Last evening, photos of Shibani's friends and family members dancing and enjoying at Farhan's house at their Mehendi function had taken over the internet. The couple is reportedly going to host a sangeet tonight.

Have a look:

Anusha Dandekar had donned yellow while Apeskha Dandekar was spotted in a blue outfit for the Mehendi function. Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a yellow lehenga. On the other hand, Amrita Arora and Shabana Azmi also were seen dressed to impress at yesterday's pre-wedding function. Now, as per a report by India Today.in, Farhan and Shibani are all set to host a sangeet tonight where the Toofaan actor may be performing on a special song for his bride-to-be. On the other hand, another report by the news portal claimed that Farhan and Shibani have apparently written their own vows that they will be saying at their intimate wedding tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani are yet to put out any photos together on social media. Prior to the pre-wedding functions, Farhan had a stag night with his close buddies in Mumbai and shared photos on social media.

