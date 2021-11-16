Bride Patralekhaa poses adorably with furry friends at her wedding with Rajkummar Rao, pic goes viral

It was a beautiful and dreamy affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as they decided to walk down the aisle with each other on November 15, 2021. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in Chandigarh. Their wedding photos have taken over the internet since yesterday and amid all the buzz, a new photo of bride Patralekhaa posing with two cute dogs is now going viral on social media. One of the dogs appears to be Patralekhaa's pet pooch, Gaga.

A new and unseen photo, that has been doing rounds on the internet, showcases a beaming bride in red, Patralekhaa posing with two furry friends in both her arms before walking down the aisle for Rajkummar. The adorable photo features Patralekhaa smiling while posing with the pooches. While the photo has certainly taken over several fan clubs of the couple, it is the cute moment between Patralekhaa and her pets right before her wedding with Rajkummar that has caught everyone's attention.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as soon as Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared their photos, fans began showering them with love. Patralekhaa, while sharing her wedding photos, wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Celebs too wished the couple on their mushy posts. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and many others have been wishing the newly married couple all their love. A reception also took place in Chandigarh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar shared a picture with the newlywed bride and groom from the ceremony. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa looked stunning in their outfits for the reception.

