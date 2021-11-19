Bride Patralekhaa twins in white with sister Parnalekha at her engagement with Rajkummar Rao in UNSEEN pic

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a happily married couple. The much in love couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh and their fans can’t keep calm about it. To note, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had exchanged rings during the last weekend followed by a wedding ceremony in presence of their family and close friends. While the social media is abuzz with pics from their wedding festivities, we have got our hands on an unseen pic from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s engagement.

Taking to her Instagram story, Parnalekha shared a beautiful picture with the bride Patralekhaa and the sisters were seen twinning in white. While Parnalekha wore a white striped shirt paired with a white jacket and trousers, Patralekhaa wore a white thigh high slit skirt with a shimmery silver shoulderless blouse. She had completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a silver necklace and had tied her hair in a messy bun. Sharing the pic, Parnalekha wrote, “Twins” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Patralekhaa’s unseen pic from her engagement with Rajkummar Rao:

Meanwhile, the newlyweds had taken to their respective social media handles to share beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony. The new bride Patralekhaa captioned her dream like wedding pics as, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao”.