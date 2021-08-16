Bride Rhea Kapoor looks ethereal in a white chanderi saree, mother Sunita Kapoor is a regal sight in yellow

It’s time to rejoice and celebrate for the Kapoor family of Bollywood. Designer and producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August. Rhea and Karan had been together for over a decade before they finally decided to seal the deal. It was an intimate ceremony with their extended family and closest friends and had none of the events usually found in a big fat Indian wedding, like, Sangeet and Mehendi. On their wedding day, Rhea stunned in a beautiful red saree, while the groom, Karan, looked royal in his traditional Sherwani.

This evening, the father of the bride, Anil Kapoor is hosting a party at his Juhu residence. Rhea posted a photo clicked by The House Of Pixels from her D-Day, on Instagram and we cannot keep calm. Rhea looks ethereal in her breathtaking white Chanderi saree, by designer Anamika Khanna. There is a little bit of Rhea’s mom, Sunita Kapoor, in her look, as she wore her jewelry. Rhea also had a veil embellished with pearls, that’s made by luxury bridal jewelry house, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Rhea’s minimal and fresh makeup was done by Namrata Soni, which accentuated Rhea’s bridal glow.

In the Instagram post shared by Rhea, she has expressed love for all of these people who could bring her look together. Have a look at Rhea’s post:

A few moments back, Rhea posted another stunning click in her warm white bridal attire. In the photograph that Rhea shared, she can be seen staring down, as she places one hand near her chin, and another on her lap. Sharing the picture, Rhea captioned the post with, "14.8 forever", referring to her wedding day.

Have a look at Rhea's Instagram post here:

While Rhea wore a beautiful shade of white on her D-Day, mother Sunita Kapoor looked every bit regal in her embellished bright yellow salwar suit. Sunita wore a heavy neckpiece and bangles, studded with precious stones of all kinds. Sunita was a royal sight in her embellished avatar.

Have a look at this post shared by Pammi Bakshi Gautam on Instagram:

Earlier today, Rhea posted a heartwarming photo with husband Karan Boolani, and penned a sweet note to go with it as well.

Have a look at Rhea’s Instagram post here:

