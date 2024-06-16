Bride-to-be Amy Jackson drops inside PICS from her 'Bachelorette Françoise'; Kiara Advani likes it

Amy Jackson is gearing up for her wedding with Ed Westwick. Ahead of her big day, she had a grand bachelorette party with friends on a private jet in France.

A while ago, the Singh is Bling star took to her social media account and dropped a series of pictures from the party which received a reaction from Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani's reaction to Amy Jackson's bachelorette party

On June 16, a while ago, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with inside glimpses of her bachelorette party in France.

In the post, she can be seen taking a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower. The other glimpses also capture the actress making a cake, posing with her friends, the lovely decorations with flowers, and many more.

Sharing the pictures and clips, she captioned it, "Draw me like one of your French girls DAY ONE #BacheloretteFrançoise"

Reacting to her post, Kiara Advani hit the like button. Have a look:

Amy Jackson says son Andreas approved of her relationship with Ed Westwick even before their engagement

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Amy was asked about how she revealed the news of her relationship with Ed Westwick to her son, Andreas. The actress mentioned that her son was, in fact, more excited about it than anyone else.

Recalling her son's reaction, Amy shared, “He was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘well, I am going to tell him.”

She further added, “I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind.”

For the uninitiated, the rumors of the romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started in 2022. Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also has a son whom they welcomed in 2019 but later they parted ways.

