Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra reveals her idea of love: ‘Real feelings matter, not crazy gestures’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Their engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra and many politicians. Now, reports on the Internet suggest that she will tie the knot with Raghav next month in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Recently, bride-to-be Parineeti spoke about her idea of love, and what matters to her in a relationship.

Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra on her idea of love

Parineeti Chopra recently graced the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine, and in an interview with the magazine, the Ishaqzaade actress revealed that her idea of love is inspired by the bond that her parents Reena Chopra and Pawan Chopra share. Her definition of love is unwavering loyalty, and being there for each other during tough times. “My idea of love came from my parents; that’s the only love I know and understand. To me, love means undying loyalty, standing by each other in the tough times, and most importantly, the absolute freedom to be yourself,” she said.

She further added that she has a grounded idea of love and that for her, feelings matter, instead of crazy gestures. “For me, real feelings are what matter, not crazy gestures. I always wanted a person who would be downright real with me,” she said.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Meanwhile, according to a report in Times Of India, Parineeti Chora and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 25. They will reportedly host a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, which will be attended by their friends and families. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Gurugram.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in the survival thriller film The Great Indian Rescue, which will release in theatres on October 5, 2023. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ravi Kishan

