Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear 5 designers for her wedding with Ali Fazal; Report

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the headlines as the duo is finally tying the knot this year. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two will be getting married on October 6 in Mumbai. While Richa and Ali are yet to announce their wedding date, the couple will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end and will continue for three days. As we reported, Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. One of the ceremonies will be held at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue. On October 7, 2022, the duo will host a grand reception at the South Mumbai hotel for their industry colleagues.

Now, it is reported that the bride-to-be Richa will be wearing five different designers for her wedding celebrations with Ali including an international label. The actress is apparently working nonstop between her hectic work schedule to plan a rather interesting wedding for herself and Ali Fazal. Richa has also done all her meetings and planning with the team for her wedding in between takes on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated project, Heeramandi.