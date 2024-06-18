Bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha glows in new PICS, parties with Huma Qureshi days before wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha has taken the internet by storm ever since news of her alleged wedding with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal spread like wildfire. Even though the couple is expected to get married at a private event hosted in Mumbai on June 23, they haven’t spoken about it yet.

Days before the main event, the Dabangg actress enjoyed a girl’s night out with her bestie Huma Qureshi and other friends. Check out the pictures!

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys girl’s night out ahead of rumored wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

If rumors are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha will be getting married to her long-time bae Zaheer Iqbal next week. Both the celebs have decided to be silent on this big development. However, several celebs like Poonam Dhillon, Daisy Shah, and Honey Singh have confirmed the news of their wedlock.

A while ago, the soon-to-be bride took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of the happening party she attended with her mates. In the selfie, the Mission Mangal actress posed like the diva she is. In her kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and hair tied in a bun, she looked pretty. Sona penned the date ‘17.06.2024’ on it.

In the following image, we see Sonakshi with her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi. While the Rowdy Rathore actress wore a blingy black outfit for the night, the Maharani star looked ravishing in a cutout dress in black.

Seems like the ‘gang’ hosted a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be. Dressed in all-black looks, Sonakshi posed like a rockstar in the center with her friends against a golden black ground decorated with shiny golden foil balloons.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite goes viral

A couple of days ago, the wedding invite of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went viral. On the innovative card, it was stated that they would be getting married on June 23, 2024, at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant.

The leaked invite also featured a mushy picture of the couple and read, “We’re making it official (finally). The rumors were true.” The guests were also warned against wearing red and are requested to come in formal and festive wear.

